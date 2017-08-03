Low vol subdues RBC Q3 profits with drag on fixed income
Third quarter profits in Royal Bank of Canada’s capital markets business fell by 4% on Wednesday, a C$24m drop that the bank attributed to benign market conditions and low volatility.
The year on year profit drop compared to a quarter when the bank’s trading desks benefited from Brexit-induced volatility. The bank cited reduced fixed income trading results, a year ago the driver of record earnings,
as one of the main
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.