Investors see opportunity in Venezuela bond ban talk

Some EM bond investors said that they were interpreting the drop in Venezuelan bond prices on Wednesday as a buying opportunity, saying that it was unlikely that the US would block all trading in the securities.

  • By Oliver West
  • 12:00 PM

A story in the Wall Street Journal claimed that US officials were weighing up restrictions on Venezuelan bonds as a way to punish president Nicolás Maduro, who has overseen the country’s fall into economic and social crisis.

Bond prices widened around 100bp in response to the reports, as ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,425.06 209 10.07%
2 HSBC 42,646.64 242 9.45%
3 JPMorgan 38,644.22 178 8.56%
4 Deutsche Bank 23,106.03 91 5.12%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,042.29 146 4.66%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,490.99 35 15.51%
2 HSBC 12,184.33 28 13.04%
3 JPMorgan 11,461.94 38 12.26%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,002.62 30 9.63%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,121.99 23 6.55%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 16,344.60 66 12.26%
2 Citi 16,152.98 59 12.12%
3 HSBC 10,207.12 52 7.66%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,468.11 22 6.35%
5 BNP Paribas 7,684.94 22 5.77%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,425.22 20 9.01%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,097.17 18 7.79%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,023.39 7 7.52%
4 UniCredit 1,759.22 13 6.54%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,260.28 12 4.68%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 9,651.95 136 21.71%
2 ICICI Bank 4,323.81 111 9.73%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,252.69 112 9.57%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,379.47 35 7.60%
5 HDFC Bank 2,210.92 60 4.97%