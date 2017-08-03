Investors see opportunity in Venezuela bond ban talk

A story in the Wall Street Journal claimed that US officials were weighing up restrictions on Venezuelan bonds as a way to punish president Nicolás Maduro, who has overseen the country’s fall into economic and social crisis.Bond prices widened around 100bp in response to the reports, as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.