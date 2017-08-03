Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MMFs take first negative yielding senior in Aegon deal

Aegon became the first financial institution to price a fixed-rate senior trade with a negative yield this week, attracting strong demand from European money market funds for the €500m one year senior deal.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 11:00 AM

The Dutch insurance group hired ABN Amro and JP Morgan to arrange the bond sale, which took place over two days from announcement to launch.

The bookrunners put out initial price thoughts of 17bp over mid-swaps on Wednesday morning, but strong momentum in the order book allowed ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,472.52 36 6.20%
2 UniCredit 6,972.35 55 5.10%
3 Commerzbank Group 6,830.68 42 5.00%
4 BNP Paribas 6,477.17 27 4.74%
5 LBBW 6,164.20 30 4.51%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 76,736.88 293 7.46%
2 Goldman Sachs 66,780.86 342 6.49%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,234.96 245 6.44%
4 Citi 64,777.65 389 6.30%
5 JPMorgan 62,651.53 300 6.09%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 58,379.12 213 10.74%
2 Citi 56,081.40 304 10.32%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,332.86 207 9.81%
4 JPMorgan 51,890.97 230 9.55%
5 Goldman Sachs 51,106.12 281 9.40%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.41%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 7.01%
3 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.75%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,553.92 17 6.73%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,242.73 17 6.27%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,876.41 27 14.03%
2 Barclays 6,735.15 18 12.00%
3 BNP Paribas 3,779.92 18 6.74%
4 Credit Suisse 3,754.01 17 6.69%
5 Citi 3,502.60 28 6.24%