NY Fed puts auto, student loans in spotlight as household debt spikes

Total household indebtedness in the second quarter stood at $12.84tr, a 0.9% increase from the first quarter of 2017, according to Federal Reserve data. This is $164bn above its peak in the third quarter of 2008, and 15.1% above its trough in the second quarter of 2013.US ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.