Clearing services link up

Cloudmargin users can now use the web-based collateral and margin management platform to connect directly with GlobalCollateral's margin transit utility (MTU), which automates and standardises margin and collateral settlement for dealers and buy side firms.“We already have significant interest among our clients and prospects, particularly in this environment ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.