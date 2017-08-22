Watermark
Go to Asia edition

"Deep subprime" issuers driving up auto loan delinquencies

A report from Kroll Bond Rating Agency on Tuesday suggested that an increase in the number of auto loans made to lower quality borrowers has been a key driver in the rise of delinquencies and net loss rates for the sector.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 22 Aug 2017
The Kroll report indicated that peak losses in both prime and subprime collateral pools hit 0.94% and 9.43%, respectively in early 2017, compared to 0.79% and 8.23% last year. According to Kroll data, deals backed by auto loans taken out by consumers with a weighted average credit score ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 74,831.87 212 13.30%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,702.99 205 11.68%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 55,583.74 178 9.88%
4 JPMorgan 40,793.11 141 7.25%
5 Credit Suisse 30,239.23 97 5.38%