"Deep subprime" issuers driving up auto loan delinquencies
A report from Kroll Bond Rating Agency on Tuesday suggested that an increase in the number of auto loans made to lower quality borrowers has been a key driver in the rise of delinquencies and net loss rates for the sector.
The Kroll report indicated that peak losses in both prime and subprime collateral pools hit 0.94% and 9.43%, respectively in early 2017, compared to 0.79% and 8.23% last year. According to Kroll data, deals backed by auto loans taken out by consumers with a weighted average credit score
