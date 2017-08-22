Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US CLO volume booms in August

US CLO managers have flooded the market with new paper in August, as the wave of refinancings subsides and a lack of opportunities in the secondary market unleashes investor demand for new deals.

  • By Max Adams
  • 22 Aug 2017
So far in August, investors have been offered over $10bn of new CLO paper across 21 deals. Meanwhile, resets and refinancings have taken a back seat, bucking the trend that had prevailed for much of 2017. $4.5bn of resets across eight deals have been priced this month, while ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 74,831.87 212 13.30%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,702.99 205 11.68%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 55,583.74 178 9.88%
4 JPMorgan 40,793.11 141 7.25%
5 Credit Suisse 30,239.23 97 5.38%