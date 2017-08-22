Better damage control needed at Russia's Central Bank

It seems improbable that the closure of Russia’s 33rd lender by assets could cause a 10 point sell off in the subordinated debt of CBM and Otkritie. But the chain of events leading from the bank's closure to the bond crash shows what a precarious position the Russian banking system is in.

Analysts attribute the recent sell-off to three events. The central bank withdrew Yugra’s banking license, Otkritie received a negative report by local rating agency ACRA, and most recently newspaper Vedomosti published the contents of a note by an Alfa Capital analyst questioning the stability of Russia’s private banks.

Whether well informed or not, that a single analyst email, out of the thousands of buy and sell recommendations every week, could cause a further sell off is further evidence of just how nervous international investors have become.

Alienating the international market is something no central bank could want to endorse.

While Russian domestic investors are big buyers of any Russian debt, international interest in Russian bonds is an important component of order books, accounting for 89% of a recent $600m tier two trade from Credit Bank of Moscow.

It seems perfectly possible that a country which has closed around 300 banks (mostly tiny) but still has around 500 remaining is going to close a few more. The clean-up of the banking system is no doubt a positive for investors in Russia, but fears that their investment is the next for the guillotine are surely not.

Otkritie is the largest privately owned bank in Russia and is identified as a systemically important bank by the Bank of Russia.

Yet the regulator seemed to allow rumour to drive sentiment unchecked. It did eventually step in to give Otkritie a liquidity injection, but this was only after the bank’s deposits had dropped Rb433bn or 26% in June and July (according to ACRA), and its bonds by 10 cash points in the secondary market.

Bank of Russia should have been more supportive to its large and important institutions. It should have been quicker to react and more communicative with the markets, rather than letting rumours, and negative press headlines, drive investors out.

Given the importance of international investors to Russia, a better mechanism for dealing with potential turbulence which impacts a bank’s funding costs needs to be in place.

Otkritie is also the largest bank in Russia with access to the capital markets – Russia’s state owned giants are sanctioned – and the success, or failure, of its deals all fits into the narrative that international appetite for Russian debt continues despite US and European sanctions. In short, Otkritie’s deals are good, or bad, PR for Russia.

This is not to say that Otkritie has a clean bill of health. It is currently rated Ba3/B+/BB- and Moody’s last week placed the bank on review for a downgrade.

This is also not to discredit the findings of ACRA, the Russian’s ratings agency which was widely expected to take a softer approach than the international agencies on Russian credit. Many credit analysts were already wary of Otkritie on account of its organisational structure and relationship with its holding company.

Credit Bank of Moscow ended up tarnished by the same brush but its H1 results were relatively strong. CBM reporting a 16.6% increase in customer deposits, non-performing loans of 1.9% and a capital adequacy ratio of 21.8%. These are not the results of a distressed institution, but CBM’s perpetual bonds had fallen nearly 10% over the course of July, to trade at 90 last week.

But better communication from the authorities here, too, would have stemmed the panic. Russia's central bank shouldn't have let what started with a credit worry became a sector concern.