Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Resilient Reit raises R2.5bn of fresh capital

Resilient Reit, the South African real estate investment trust, completed an accelerated capital increase on Tuesday morning that was tripled in size due to the strength of the demand.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 22 Aug 2017

Launched early on Tuesday morning in Johannesburg, the deal initially had target proceeds of R750m. Java Capital was bookrunner.

The deal was priced at R126, a discount of 4.7% to the closing price of Resilient on Monday. Due to the strength of the demand, the size of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 282,641.19 1046 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 257,395.97 1177 8.20%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 251,828.32 868 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 192,523.13 618 6.13%
5 Barclays 184,453.95 705 5.88%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 28,971.26 117 7.01%
2 Deutsche Bank 27,415.35 91 6.63%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,509.39 71 6.17%
4 BNP Paribas 21,729.97 121 5.26%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 19,966.59 113 4.83%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,671.74 61 7.87%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 6.95%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,899.85 66 6.85%
4 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.80%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,111.93 58 6.40%