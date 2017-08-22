Kuwait’s Warba Bank to make loan debut

The facility would have a tenor of three years.
“It’s the first time they’ve come out and said something [to the banks],” said a banker on the deal.Elsewhere in the region, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) made its debut at the end of last month launching ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.