BAML and Deutsche seek settlement in SSA lawsuit
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, two of the institutions named in a US lawsuit alleging manipulation in the dollar SSA market, have filed preliminary settlements for a total $65.5m, court documents show.
Deutsche Bank
’s preliminary settlement was for $48.5m and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
’s for $17m, both with the US District Court in Manhattan, according to filings made on August 17. The settlements are now awaiting a judge’s signature, but a lead counsel for the plaintiffs has
...
