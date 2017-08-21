Ganske parts company with Axa

Ganske joined the firm last year from Rogge Global Partners where he was a partner and head of emerging markets.
Ganske reported to Chris Iggo, CIO of fixed income at Axa. GlobalCapital understands that he will not be replaced."We can confirm that Michael Ganske has left AXA ...
