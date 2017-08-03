New funding head for Kommuninvest as Gånge departs

Christian Ragnartz, formerly chief strategist at the agency, becomes head of debt management.
Before joining Kommuninvest in 2016, he held positions including deputy executive director at Finansinspektionen, Sweden’s financial supervisory authority, chief investment officer at the Seventh Swedish National Pension Fund and a variety of positions at the Riksbank....
