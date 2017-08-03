Watermark
New funding head for Kommuninvest as Gånge departs

Kommuninvest has looked internally to replace its head of funding Anders Gånge, who is leaving to join the Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank.

  By Lewis McLellan
  • 03:00 PM

Christian Ragnartz, formerly chief strategist at the agency, becomes head of debt management. 

Before joining Kommuninvest in 2016, he held positions including deputy executive director at Finansinspektionen, Sweden’s financial supervisory authority, chief investment officer at the Seventh Swedish National Pension Fund and a variety of positions at the Riksbank.

