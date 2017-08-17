Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Argentine primaries promise more Macri to euphoric markets

Mauricio Macri’s ability to persuade Argentines of the long term benefits of his reforms amid a tough economic environment brought rewards to bond investors this week and left market analysts pleasantly surprised.

  • By Oliver West
  • 17 Aug 2017

Argentina’s century bond hit 7.4%, its lowest yield since it was issued in June at 7.917%, as Cambiemos, Macri’s coalition, enjoyed a better than expected performance at last Sunday’s primaries ahead of October’s mid-term elections.

Investors saw hefty gains across financial assets — including hard currency ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,216.26 207 10.02%
2 HSBC 43,066.64 243 9.54%
3 JPMorgan 38,525.88 175 8.54%
4 Deutsche Bank 23,106.03 91 5.12%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,003.94 145 4.65%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 Citi 14,490.99 35 15.51%
2 HSBC 12,184.33 28 13.04%
3 JPMorgan 11,461.94 38 12.26%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,002.62 30 9.63%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,121.99 23 6.55%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 16,344.60 66 12.13%
2 Citi 16,152.98 59 11.98%
3 HSBC 10,627.12 53 7.88%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,468.11 22 6.28%
5 BNP Paribas 7,684.94 22 5.70%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 ING 2,367.70 19 9.07%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,039.65 17 7.81%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 1,965.88 6 7.53%
4 UniCredit 1,759.22 13 6.74%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,202.77 11 4.61%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 Aug 2017
1 AXIS Bank 9,006.38 126 21.25%
2 ICICI Bank 4,192.80 107 9.89%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,099.68 107 9.67%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,379.47 35 7.97%
5 HDFC Bank 2,095.50 57 4.94%