Watermark
Go to Asia edition

People Moves in Brief

Salvoni heads to HSBC - Barclays hires Dainton to run equities - MUFG beefs up credit

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 17 Aug 2017

Deutsche promotes Patrick to US head

Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that Tom Patrick, head of equities and co-head of CIB Americas, would become head of Americas.

Patrick will join the board of DB USA as chief executive, and be chief executive for the Americas at group level, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 279,845.20 1030 8.97%
2 JPMorgan 255,857.46 1164 8.20%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 248,695.42 859 7.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 191,872.02 614 6.15%
5 Barclays 183,357.93 702 5.88%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 28,409.71 115 7.09%
2 Deutsche Bank 26,802.83 89 6.68%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,896.88 69 6.21%
4 BNP Paribas 21,168.42 119 5.28%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 19,323.66 110 4.82%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,671.74 61 7.88%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 6.96%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,895.38 66 6.86%
4 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.80%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,107.46 58 6.40%