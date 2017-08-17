People Moves in Brief

Deutsche promotes Patrick to US head
Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that Tom Patrick, head of equities and co-head of CIB Americas, would become head of Americas.Patrick will join the board of DB USA as chief executive, and be chief executive for the Americas at group level, ...
