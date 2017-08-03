Wilmcote, Oxford Immunotec finish UK primary transactions

Wilmcote Holdings, a UK speciality chemicals acquisition vehicle, completed a £15m IPO and saw its shares close 10.4% higher on Thursday after they began trading on London’s Alternative Investment Market.
Numis and Macquarie were bookrunners.Wilmcote placed 12.5m new shares at an offer price of 120p a share. ...
