Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Stada buyout prescription finally shows results

Bain Capital and Cinven's €5.3bn buyout of German pharmaceuticals maker Stada went through this week, the firm announced on Friday, after a tense build up to Wednesday's midnight deadline, with the 63% shareholder acceptance threshold only just being reached.

  • By Max Bower
  • 12:15 PM

Only just over 63% of shares were tendered for the deal, having been counted throughout Thursday and the final result only announced on Friday morning.

Another source close to the situation had confirmed that only around 35% of shares had been tendered by the end of last week, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,887.75 55 6.76%
2 BNP Paribas 12,922.24 69 6.29%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,801.80 45 5.75%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,123.41 61 5.42%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,782.14 44 5.25%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,262.65 41 8.27%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,580.64 36 7.20%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.67%
4 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.21%
5 Credit Suisse 3,928.87 43 6.17%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,067.99 186 10.81%
2 Citi 19,404.77 149 8.71%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,997.02 158 8.08%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,038.94 119 7.65%
5 Barclays 15,537.71 103 6.98%