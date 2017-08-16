Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Fed split on wind down timing, flags multifamily risk

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in July were divided on when to start winding down the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, according to meeting minutes, with some members also warning on price appreciation in the multifamily real estate market.

  • By David Bell
  • 16 Aug 2017

The committee said in July that the plan for reducing the Federal Reserve’s securities holdings would start “relatively soon”, although no date was specified. Several participants at the meeting were prepared to announce a starting date for the wind down programme at that meeting however.

In the meantime, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Aug 2017
1 Citi 73,217.70 205 13.50%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,298.92 202 11.86%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 54,013.21 172 9.96%
4 JPMorgan 40,335.50 139 7.44%
5 Credit Suisse 30,239.23 97 5.58%