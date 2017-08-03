Otkritie hires industry vet to kick-start capital markets offering

Alina Sychova has been named head of debt and equity capital markets at the bank, her role became effective on Tuesday.
Sychova was most recently head of capital markets at Gazprombank.She was previously head of Russia and CIS equity capital markets at Citibank, and before that spent ...
