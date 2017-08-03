EM fund flows still strong but primary quiet

Emerging market bond funds have extended their longest inflow streak since a 50-week run ended in Q2 2013, according to data from investor flow monitoring company, EPFR Global.EPFR noted that in the first week of August, emerging markets local currency bond funds outgained their hard currency counterparts ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.