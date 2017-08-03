Watermark
Allen & Overy boosts US securitization team with Ashurst hires

The New York office of Allen & Overy has hired a CLO-focused partner as well as four associates from Ashurst, building on recent hires in the high yield and leveraged finance practices.

  By David Bell
  08:45 PM

The law firm announced that Larry Berkovich has joined as a partner in the firm’s securitization and structured finance practice in New York. He has joined from Ashurst, along with a team of four associates.

The hire follows Allen & Overy’s recent addition of eight new partners in ...

