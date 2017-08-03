Moody’s dampens fears of ABS fallout from US retail woes

Despite a surge of retail bankruptcies in 2017, Moody’s said in a report on Tuesday that the structured finance industry would face only “marginal” risks due to the relatively low exposure of deals to weak retail credit and the diversification that securitization provides.Retail bankruptcies have soared in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.