Abu Dhabi boycott scenario leaves no one crying

According to a report from the Financial Times, Abu Dhabi has introduced an informal boycott on Western banks with significant Qatari share ownership, including Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

There has been no official announcement of this policy from the Abu Dhabi government, however. So far, the only official statement made has been from the Central Bank of the UAE, instructing its local banks to perform due diligence on six Qatari banks to ensure there are no links between transactions and terrorist groups — standard procedure, one would hope.

If Abu Dhabi were to take this further step of cutting out these three banks, the states to shun Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, are likely to follow.

In terms of funding needs, Abu Dhabi’s state owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is looking to raise $5bn in the loan market this summer, one of the biggest transactions to come out of the region so far this year. The company is also considering an initial public offering of its services units and possibly a $3bn bond.

Turning the tap off on liquidity from banks with Qatari shareholders, however, is unlikely to limit Abu Dhabi’s overall access to finances.

“Abu Dhabi as a sovereign entity has plenty of other banks to choose from if they wish to exclude them,” said an analyst in the region.

On the other side of the coin, the boycotted banks would also get away fairly unscathed — the three were cutting back in the region long before the present breakdown in relations.

“Those banks mentioned have reduced the balance sheet they’re willing to put on the line in this region anyway,” the analyst added.

Over the last ten years, Deutsche Bank has only done one loan deal in Abu Dhabi with Aabar Investments in August 2010 for $2.2bn, according to Dealogic. Credit Suisse was one of the mandated lead arrangers on the deal, but aside from that has been on no other deals. Barclays on the other hand has been on no deals in Abu Dhabi since 2007. There are also no deals with the sovereign for any of the banks during the time period.

Over on the bond side, Dealogic data shows Credit Suisse has not worked on any debt capital markets deals in Abu Dhabi since it arranged a $50m private placement for National Bank of Abu Dhabi in 2015.

Deutsche Bank’s activity in the United Arab Emirates has been low. According to a Dealogic search, it last arranged a deal for a government-owned Abu Dhabi entity – Etisalat – in 2014. Deutsche’s activity in the UAE peaked in 2007 when it arranged deals worth $8.27bn. 2014 was another strong year, with the bank bringing in $6.4bn. But this year, it has arranged no deals.

Barclays remains the most active in the region of the three banks, raising $4.1bn via seven deals in the UAE this year. It has also worked on several trades for Abu Dhabi-owned entities in the last six months, including Mubadala.

Only Deutsche Bank has worked on sovereign transactions for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, but not since 2009.

The analyst argued that the banks do still engage in seeking advisory mandates in the region, which may be a sticking point.

“The bit where it is of consequence [is when] they’re trying to win advisory mandates. It’s a tiny number compared to the size of those banks globally but it’s big to their regional operations,” he said.

The possibility of an informal boycott is just the start of international bank involvement in the Qatari crisis.

Qatari banks are looking to raise wholesale funding, as foreign deposits have started to leave as risen as a result of the disagreement. Meanwhile entities from the other GCC states are continuing to issue debt in the capital markets, which may mean international banks may have to pick sides.

The analyst did not think it would get to this stage.

“I don’t think it will get to that point because it becomes difficult to draw the line on which sectors you will apply that to,” he said.