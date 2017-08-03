Headwinds for UK used car prices cause for ABS concern, says BAML

High rate of growth in auto lending, fuelled by cheap personal contract purchase (PCP) deals, is a concern given the wider headwinds in UK consumer finance, BAML analysts wrote in a report on Monday.PCP deals are hire purchase agreements that allow consumers to buy new vehicles with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.