Headwinds for UK used car prices cause for ABS concern, says BAML

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch highlighted the growing risks in the UK auto sector, given the high exposure to residual used car values in the UK auto ABS market and the regulatory pressures weighing on used car prices.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:45 PM

High rate of growth in auto lending, fuelled by cheap personal contract purchase (PCP) deals, is a concern given the wider headwinds in UK consumer finance, BAML analysts wrote in a report on Monday.

PCP deals are hire purchase agreements that allow consumers to buy new vehicles with ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 73,217.70 205 13.50%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,298.92 202 11.86%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 54,013.21 172 9.96%
4 JPMorgan 40,335.50 139 7.44%
5 Credit Suisse 30,239.23 97 5.58%