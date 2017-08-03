Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SSA mart moves away from haven play, but only core comes

Public sector bond supply this week is so far thin on the ground, despite conditions calming after fears of a conflict between the US and North Korea fell. The only supply on Monday came from a German issuer, despite some analysts pointing to a “mild risk-on tone” in eurozone debt markets.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:15 PM

A war of words between North Korea and the US erupted last week, with US president Donald Trump using such language as “fire and fury” and North Korea claiming that it was formulating a plan to attack the US territory of Guam.

But after Trump spoke to Xi ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 9.49%
2 HSBC 13,772.74 20 8.49%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 7.87%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.79%
5 JPMorgan 10,064.78 13 6.21%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 Citi 35,288.87 87 12.02%
2 JPMorgan 31,985.91 86 10.90%
3 HSBC 23,085.62 57 7.87%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,000.02 67 7.50%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,474.87 46 6.98%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 26,837.88 80 7.30%
2 BNP Paribas 26,644.13 51 7.25%
3 UniCredit 26,379.35 76 7.17%
4 Goldman Sachs 25,705.53 67 6.99%
5 JPMorgan 25,604.43 72 6.96%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 67,442.22 233 7.48%
2 JPMorgan 66,663.61 382 7.39%
3 HSBC 58,185.06 216 6.45%
4 Barclays 49,495.16 150 5.49%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 48,974.55 153 5.43%