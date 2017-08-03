Watermark
Axactor rakes in Nkr598m of fresh capital as it enters tie-up with John Fredriksen

Axactor, the Nordic debt management company, has raised Nk598m ($75m) to part finance the creation of a new jointly owned investment portfolio with John Fredriksen, the Norwegian-born oil tanker and shipping magnate.

  By Aidan Gregory
  02:00 PM

At an offer price of Nkr2.49, the capital increase was priced flat to the closing price of Axactor on Friday, August 11. DNB Markets was bookrunner.

The private placement was directed at Geveran Trading, a company controlled by trusts created by Fredriksen, along with existing shareholders in Axactor.

