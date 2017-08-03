Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KDB debuts in Swedish krona with MTN

Korea Development Bank (KDB) has made its debut in the Swedish krona market, becoming the second Korean public sector entity to do so this year.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 06:15 PM

KDB printed two Skr400m ($48.8m) medium term notes maturing in August 2027 through Crédit Agricole. The borrower printed one note on Tuesday with a coupon of 1.86% and another on August 3 with a coupon of 1.83%. Both trades were priced at par, according to Dealogic.

The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 9.49%
2 HSBC 13,772.74 20 8.49%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 7.87%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.79%
5 JPMorgan 10,064.78 13 6.21%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 Citi 35,288.87 87 12.02%
2 JPMorgan 31,985.91 86 10.90%
3 HSBC 23,085.62 57 7.87%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,000.02 67 7.50%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,474.87 46 6.98%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 26,837.88 80 7.30%
2 BNP Paribas 26,644.13 51 7.25%
3 UniCredit 26,379.35 76 7.17%
4 Goldman Sachs 25,705.53 67 6.99%
5 JPMorgan 25,604.43 72 6.96%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Aug 2017
1 Citi 66,988.23 229 7.51%
2 JPMorgan 66,211.17 379 7.42%
3 HSBC 57,985.06 215 6.50%
4 Barclays 49,245.80 149 5.52%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 48,200.44 148 5.40%