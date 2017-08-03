Gecina's €1bn rights issue for Eurosic merger almost three times covered

The company will issue 9.06m of new shares, 98.9% of which were subscribed on an irreducible basis. It received demand for an additional 15.3m of shares on a reducible basis, making the one-for-seven deal 267% subscribed. The subscription period ended on August 2.Gecina set the offer ...
