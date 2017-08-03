Vantiv taps $1.6bn for Worldpay merger

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and MUFG have committed to the facility, which will pay the cash consideration due to Worldpay’s shareholders as part of the merger.
The banks have also provided a $1bn revolving credit facility to Vantiv for the merger, it said on Wednesday....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.