Eurazeo adds to Spanish flavour of lev loan market with Iberchem

Eurazeo, the private equity firm, is offering a €175m loan deal to fund the leveraged buyout of Spain’s Iberchem, a fragrance and flavour maker, from Magnum Capital.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:45 PM

Since Eurazeo announced the acquisition of a 70% controlling stake in Iberchem for €405m in July 3, there has been little disclosure on the timing of funding.

Eurazeo said it is investing €270m, while Iberchem markets a €124m seven year term loan ‘B’ with guidance at 425bp over ...

