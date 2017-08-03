Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Eurex factor index derivatives open up to US

With regulatory sign off, the doors have opened for US derivatives market participants to trade futures linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices on Eurex.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 03:15 PM

The six equity factor index futures have been available for trading on the Eurex derivative market since the first week of May. But US market participants based had to wait until Monday for regulatory approval that gave them access to trading.

The CFTC approval arrived on July ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Aug 2017
1 Citi 270,470.26 991 9.05%
2 JPMorgan 242,658.80 1113 8.12%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 233,366.53 814 7.81%
4 Goldman Sachs 179,786.73 587 6.02%
5 Barclays 176,007.66 675 5.89%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,702.23 113 7.07%
2 Deutsche Bank 26,897.35 89 6.87%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,884.89 68 6.35%
4 BNP Paribas 20,171.81 115 5.15%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 19,118.83 109 4.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,561.83 60 7.91%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 7.04%
3 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.88%
4 Morgan Stanley 11,526.12 62 6.72%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,940.09 56 6.38%