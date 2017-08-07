Watermark
CIFC hires new COO, eyes global expansion

US private debt manager CIFC Asset Management has hired John DiRocco as chief operating officer, as the firm plans to expand its investment product offerings in the US and overseas.

  • By David Bell
  • 07 Aug 2017

CIFC has hired DiRocco from credit investment firm Reef Road Capital, and will be based in New York. He will oversee non-investment functions as well as expanding the firm’s investment product offerings in the United States and internationally.

“John is a highly-regarded industry executive with deep operating experience ...

