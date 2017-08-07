Watermark
CMBS pipeline full as lending surges despite non-bank appetite

The US CMBS market is showing no signs of a summer slowdown, with two more conduit deals emerging on Monday, and data showing that CMBS loan origination is up 168% year on year despite increasing challenges from non-bank capital.

  • By David Bell
  • 07 Aug 2017
Manhattan office collateral forms the backbone of three conduit deals in the market, with the GM building appearing in yet another transaction — Citi’s $941.58m 2017-B1 deal, which was announced on Monday. The other deal to emerge on Monday was Goldman Sachs’ GSMST 2017-GS7 deal, which features part ...

