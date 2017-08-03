Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Retail bond issuance reverses down trend

For the first time since 2012, the volume of notes listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Orderbook for Retail Bonds (ORB) will be higher than in the year before, as Lendinvest printed a £50m deal on Thursday.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 11:15 AM

Lendinvest, the UK short term property loan platform, sold £50m of five year notes with a 5.25% coupon. The issue, led by Peel Hunt, is part of its £500m euro medium term note programme, and carries a covenant limiting business consolidation or mergers.

The deal had an ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 99,850.50 431 7.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 87,740.03 394 6.17%
3 Citi 79,880.08 403 5.62%
4 Barclays 66,472.07 282 4.67%
5 Deutsche Bank 64,604.34 264 4.54%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 BNP Paribas 20,196.33 86 9.10%
2 Barclays 17,519.45 64 7.89%
3 Deutsche Bank 15,485.95 59 6.98%
4 HSBC 13,539.31 57 6.10%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,319.14 63 5.55%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,262.65 41 8.29%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,455.53 35 7.02%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.70%
4 Credit Suisse 3,915.70 42 6.17%
5 Barclays 3,908.07 33 6.16%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,364.08 169 11.01%
2 Citi 18,142.50 136 8.93%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,950.62 139 7.85%
4 Barclays 14,393.81 92 7.08%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,736.26 101 6.76%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 BNP Paribas 19,346.82 88 7.10%
2 Deutsche Bank 18,469.21 60 6.78%
3 HSBC 17,541.57 80 6.44%
4 Barclays 17,216.36 77 6.32%
5 Citi 15,658.30 66 5.75%