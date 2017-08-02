Watermark
Bank of England to boost August sterling issuance again?

Friday will mark the first anniversary of the Bank of England’s announcement it would be commencing its Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme. This prompted one of the busiest Augusts on record in the sterling corporate bond market. Bankers and investors are hoping the passing of this week’s Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday will provide another catalyst for summer issuance.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02 Aug 2017
In the first seven months of 2016, there had been 20 new issues from investment grade corporates, totaling £7.7bn. On the first day of August 2016 Vodafone issued an £800m 32 year deal. Three days later the Bank of England announced the CBPS, and Vodafone returned the day ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 99,850.50 431 7.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 87,740.03 394 6.17%
3 Citi 79,880.08 403 5.62%
4 Barclays 66,472.07 282 4.67%
5 Deutsche Bank 64,604.34 264 4.54%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 BNP Paribas 20,196.33 86 9.10%
2 Barclays 17,519.45 64 7.89%
3 Deutsche Bank 15,485.95 59 6.98%
4 HSBC 13,539.31 57 6.10%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,319.14 63 5.55%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,262.65 41 8.29%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,455.53 35 7.02%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.70%
4 Credit Suisse 3,915.70 42 6.17%
5 Barclays 3,908.07 33 6.16%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,364.08 169 11.01%
2 Citi 18,142.50 136 8.93%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,950.62 139 7.85%
4 Barclays 14,393.81 92 7.08%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,736.26 101 6.76%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 BNP Paribas 19,346.82 88 7.10%
2 Deutsche Bank 18,469.21 60 6.78%
3 HSBC 17,541.57 80 6.44%
4 Barclays 17,216.36 77 6.32%
5 Citi 15,658.30 66 5.75%