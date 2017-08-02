Bank of England to boost August sterling issuance again?
Friday will mark the first anniversary of the Bank of England’s announcement it would be commencing its Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme. This prompted one of the busiest Augusts on record in the sterling corporate bond market. Bankers and investors are hoping the passing of this week’s Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday will provide another catalyst for summer issuance.
In the first seven months of 2016, there had been 20 new issues from investment grade corporates, totaling £7.7bn. On the first day of August 2016 Vodafone issued an £800m 32 year deal. Three days later the Bank of England announced the CBPS, and Vodafone returned the day
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.