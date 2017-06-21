Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Improved cost of risk not enough to bring cheer to SocGen results

Société Générale was keen to highlight improvements in cost and risk control when reporting its earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday, but growing litigation costs and falling trading revenues cast a shadow over the group’s results announcement.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:30 PM

The French lender agreed to pay €963m to settle a bribery dispute with the Libyan Investment Authority relating to more than $2.1bn of trades completed between 2007 and 2009, when Muammar Gaddafi was Libya’s leader. Société Générale also allocated an extra €300m of provisions against future litigation.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 Citi 263,273.87 955 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 237,139.99 1064 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 228,472.22 782 7.82%
4 Goldman Sachs 176,591.33 570 6.04%
5 Barclays 171,445.11 658 5.87%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 27,428.49 111 7.33%
2 Deutsche Bank 25,319.13 84 6.76%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,429.24 62 6.26%
4 BNP Paribas 19,315.94 110 5.16%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,706.93 106 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,488.13 59 7.94%
2 Citi 12,010.24 75 7.07%
3 UBS 11,735.03 46 6.91%
4 Morgan Stanley 11,517.69 62 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,866.39 55 6.40%