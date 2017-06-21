Watermark
Akbank issues debut green mortgage covered bond to EIB

Akbank has sold its first mortgage-backed covered bond. The deal, which will fund green projects, was privately placed with the European Investment Bank.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:00 PM

The €200m (equivalent) Turkish lira six year deal, which settled on July 28, matures on July 28 2023. 

Akbank will use proceeds to lend to small and medium sized companies for financing renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, the bank said in a statement.

The transaction ...

