Watermark
Go to Asia edition

China derivatives player becomes member at SGX

The Singapore Exchange has admitted its 59th derivatives trading member, I-Access Investors, which is based in Hong Kong.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 01 Aug 2017

I-Access Investors was started in 2011 by former executives of Hong Kong Exchange. It offers a trading platform that gives access to Chinese stock and derivatives markets.

"SGX is the first overseas market that we have connected with, and now we are able to offer more investment ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 Citi 263,273.87 955 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 237,139.99 1064 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 228,472.22 782 7.82%
4 Goldman Sachs 176,591.33 570 6.04%
5 Barclays 171,445.11 658 5.87%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,428.49 111 7.33%
2 Deutsche Bank 25,319.13 84 6.76%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,429.24 62 6.26%
4 BNP Paribas 19,315.94 110 5.16%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,706.93 106 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,488.13 59 7.94%
2 Citi 12,010.24 75 7.07%
3 UBS 11,735.03 46 6.91%
4 Morgan Stanley 11,517.69 62 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,866.39 55 6.40%