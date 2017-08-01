CFTC tells IG Group's Nadex to improve investigations of violations

In a 48 page enforcement review of Nadex, the CFTC has highlighted that there remain some operational areas that it classes as having a 'deficiency' and are therefore not in compliance with a CFTC regulation. The CFTC expects the exchange to take corrective action in these areas....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.