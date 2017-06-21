Vivat's closely watched senior bonds jump towards par
Senior bonds issued by Vivat, the Dutch insurer, attracted buying interest on Monday following fresh reports about the firm’s China-based parent company.
Vivat’s €650m 2.375% 2024 bonds began to rally after Bloomberg
reported that Chinese authorities had asked Anbang Insurance Group, Vivat’s parent company, to sell its overseas assets. The firm’s latest senior issue was quoted at 96.63 in cash terms by late morning on Monday, having traded up by
