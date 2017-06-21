Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vivat's closely watched senior bonds jump towards par

Senior bonds issued by Vivat, the Dutch insurer, attracted buying interest on Monday following fresh reports about the firm’s China-based parent company.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:30 PM
Vivat’s €650m 2.375% 2024 bonds began to rally after Bloomberg reported that Chinese authorities had asked Anbang Insurance Group, Vivat’s parent company, to sell its overseas assets. The firm’s latest senior issue was quoted at 96.63 in cash terms by late morning on Monday, having traded up by ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 8,309.08 35 6.30%
2 Commerzbank Group 6,569.87 40 4.98%
3 BNP Paribas 6,477.17 27 4.91%
4 UniCredit 6,430.57 52 4.88%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 6,251.64 29 4.74%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 74,725.62 264 7.72%
2 Goldman Sachs 65,357.84 310 6.75%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,018.82 223 6.61%
4 Citi 62,571.33 349 6.46%
5 JPMorgan 60,472.85 276 6.25%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 56,343.49 184 11.10%
2 Citi 53,003.67 262 10.44%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,199.23 181 9.89%
4 Goldman Sachs 49,824.41 248 9.81%
5 JPMorgan 49,005.73 204 9.65%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.54%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 7.13%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 4,590.25 17 6.91%
4 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.87%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,066.97 16 6.12%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 1,110.74 50 27.87%
2 Citi 622.92 15 15.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 499.78 5 12.54%
4 TD Securities Inc 397.10 7 9.96%
5 Nomura 360.08 7 9.03%