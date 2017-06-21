Republic of Congo teeters on edge of default

An update is expected from the sovereign once the US market opens at 2pm UK time this afternoon according to analysts.The funds to pay for a semi-annual and principal payment on Congo’s $478m notes, due June 30, were sent from the country to the bond trustee ...
