ECB vice-chair criticises US banking deregulation plans

“I don’t believe in returning now to deregulation or to purely national rules,” said the ECB's Lautenchläger.US president Donald Trump's administration has vowed to reduce banking regulation. A US Treasury report in June advocated, among other things, interpreting the Volcker rule less strictly. The rule prevents banks making ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.