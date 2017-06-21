Watermark
European ABS issuance jumps to €71.6bn in second quarter

European securitization issuance in the second quarter topped €71bn, an increase of 91% from the first quarter according to the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME).

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 12:00 PM
Sources say that low supply in the first quarter led to heightened investor demand, which enables issuers to sell deals across asset classes at some of the tightest spread levels seen since the financial crisis. While the quarter over quarter increase was significant, the issuance figure was still ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 67,796.08 188 13.52%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 59,928.58 187 11.95%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 50,028.20 155 9.97%
4 JPMorgan 35,918.65 123 7.16%
5 Credit Suisse 27,361.98 88 5.45%