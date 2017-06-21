Panama Metro seeking to price Monday

UBS is sole bookrunner on Metro de Panama’s deal, to be sold via an issuance vehicle known as SPARC EM SPC.
The BBB/BBB rated borrower wants to sell $619m of 144A/Reg S amortising notes maturing in December 2022 but with an average life of 3.3 years.The bonds will ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.