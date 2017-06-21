THFC sells £186m tap of No 3 bond, its biggest yet

The 5.2% October 2043/2045 line is already the already largest bond in the social housing sector, and has now grown to £811.3m.It was the sixth tap of the deal, but the first since 2013. The issue started as a £100m trade in October 2011, before taps of between ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.