THFC sterling carries remaining hopes for the week

THFC, the aggregator for UK housing association debt issuance is completing its meetings with UK investors on Thursday. GlobalCapital understands the planned tap of THFC Funding No. 3’s 5.2% October 2045 bond could be launched on Friday.The A-rated bond has £625.3m outstanding and the tap would be the ...
