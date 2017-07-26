Watermark
Better ratings lure issuers to whole biz ABS market

Whole business ABS, which saw a crowded pipeline the first half of the year, is set to continue a strong run as franchises shift from corporate bonds to securitization for better ratings and a broader buyer base.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 26 Jul 2017

Deal watchers attributed the increased deal flow to the migration of some restaurant brands from the corporate bond market to the securitization market in order to get a better rating and a diversified buyer base.

“Companies like McDonald’s or Burger King would not use securitization because they’re already ...

