BlackRock mortgage vehicle launches second RMBS deal

A BlackRock UK mortgage securitization vehicle, London Wall Capital Investments, mandated leads for its second RMBS deal on Tuesday, as several asset managers shift away from traditional buy-side roles and into securitization-funded direct mortgage lending.

  • By David Bell
  • 26 Jul 2017

NatWest Mortgages has been mandated as sole arranger for the £397m deal, with Citi also on the ticket as joint lead manager alongside NatWest.

Both banks played the same role on London Wall’s debut transaction in November last year, which securitized a £238m pool of buy-to-let loans from ...

