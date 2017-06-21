Watermark
Russian assets shrug off US sanctions vote

Markets reacted with apathy to the news that the US House of Representatives had voted on Tuesday to expand sanctions against Russia.

  • By Lucy Fitzgeorge Parker
  • 01:15 PM

The Russian sovereign curve remained solid on Wednesday morning after moving up 2bp-3bp the previous day on the back of the sell-off in US Treasuries. Russian five year CDS spreads were also unchanged at 166bp-167bp.

Analysts said the lack of reaction was largely because the news had already ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  24 Jul 2017
1 Citi 43,164.35 194 10.13%
2 HSBC 40,229.97 226 9.44%
3 JPMorgan 36,402.14 159 8.54%
4 Deutsche Bank 21,224.19 81 4.98%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,072.21 135 4.71%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  Today
1 Citi 14,293.97 34 16.58%
2 HSBC 10,846.35 25 12.58%
3 JPMorgan 10,355.07 35 12.01%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,392.21 26 8.57%
5 Santander 5,929.79 24 6.88%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  Today
1 JPMorgan 16,133.76 64 12.15%
2 Citi 15,819.65 58 11.91%
3 HSBC 10,505.54 51 7.91%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,951.29 20 5.99%
5 BNP Paribas 7,584.94 21 5.71%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  Today
1 ING 2,337.91 18 10.19%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,801.68 15 7.85%
3 UniCredit 1,729.43 12 7.54%
4 Commerzbank Group 1,172.97 10 5.11%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,155.31 8 5.04%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  Today
1 AXIS Bank 8,338.45 114 22.20%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,828.00 101 10.19%
3 ICICI Bank 2,904.77 83 7.73%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,702.28 30 7.19%
5 HDFC Bank 2,114.13 58 5.63%