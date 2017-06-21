Russian assets shrug off US sanctions vote

The Russian sovereign curve remained solid on Wednesday morning after moving up 2bp-3bp the previous day on the back of the sell-off in US Treasuries. Russian five year CDS spreads were also unchanged at 166bp-167bp.Analysts said the lack of reaction was largely because the news had already ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.