Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Türk Eximbank takes further $200m from CDB

State-owned Türk Eximbank has signed a $200m three year loan facility with the China Development Bank.

  • By Max Bower
  • 12:45 PM

Türk Eximbank general manager Adnam Yildirim announced the deal on Tuesday following a meeting with China Development Bank vice president Yang Peixing.

Yildirim said the three year tenor was in line with the bank’s plans to increase the average maturity of its loan portfolio.

The deal comes after ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jul 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 210,125.92 721 10.41%
2 JPMorgan 191,272.13 667 9.48%
3 Citi 136,454.72 404 6.76%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 104,300.05 505 5.17%
5 Barclays 84,486.31 338 4.19%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,571.16 8 16.94%
2 Citi 2,974.57 7 14.11%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,478.55 8 11.76%
4 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 6.94%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,375.20 5 6.52%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 11,353.22 62 6.48%
2 Goldman Sachs 10,847.70 40 6.19%
3 JPMorgan 9,883.17 41 5.64%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,939.52 52 5.10%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,436.06 46 4.81%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,039.93 106 7.36%
2 Deutsche Bank 25,125.19 81 6.84%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,128.33 61 6.29%
4 BNP Paribas 19,315.94 110 5.26%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,706.93 106 5.09%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%